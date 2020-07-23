LEGO Unveils 22,000 Brick Replica of Globe Life Park

As construction on the new baseball stadium Globe Life Park was underway, LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine was building its own model of the new baseball stadium.

On Thursday, LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Grapevine unveiled the replica stadium, which took a team of LEGO builders 22,000 blocks, 120 hours to design and 270 hours to build.

The replica stadium, which weighs over 100 pounds, will be installed at LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

The theme park is currently open to the public at limited capacity.