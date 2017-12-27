LeBron vs. MJ: Obama Weighs in on the Big Debate

President Barack Obama smiles up at National Basketball Association Hall of Fame member and legendary athlete Michael Jordan before awarding him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016, in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts.

NBA fans have debated for years whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the superior player, but now a former president is weighing in on the controversy.

Former President Barack Obama, appearing on BBC Radio 4 along with Prince Harry, was asked a series of rapid-fire questions by the prince, and was ultimately asked which player he thought was better.

"Jordan," he said. "Although I love LeBron, I'm a Chicago guy."

It's not all that surprising that Obama selected Jordan in the debate. In Nov. 2016, the former president presented Jordan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Jordan's hey-day in Chicago occurred at the same time that Obama was getting his start in community organizing.