LeBron James Sounds Off on Injuries in 2021 NBA Playoffs

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

LeBron James sounds off on injuries in 2021 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have featured some thrilling matchups -- along with many injuries to star players. Now, LeBron James is weighing in.

James tweeted, "They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen." Last fall, James had expressed concern about the short turnaround between the end of the 2020 playoffs in October and the beginning of the 2020-21 season in late December. Games in the 2020-21 season were also condensed, especially for teams that had a lot of postponements due to health and safety protocols amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

James added, "I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now."

On Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of the Clippers' Game 5 against the Jazz with a feared ACL injury. As James noted, Leonard became the eighth All-Star to miss a playoff game this year, which is the most in NBA history, according to Elias Sports.

Anthony Davis, Joel EmbiidJaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are the other All-Stars who have missed time in the playoffs.

James and the Lakers lost in the first round, 4-2, to the Suns. Phoenix is the only team into the conference finals after sweeping Denver, as the three other second-round series are guaranteed to go at least six games.

