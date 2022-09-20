LeBron James

LeBron James Shares New Bold Look on Instagram

James left fans wondering if he finally cut his hair after posting a pic where he appears bald

By Marsha Green

The King is finally embracing his role as an NBA elder, or is he?

Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA legend LeBron James set the basketball world ablaze after posting this picture on his Instagram story that has since gone viral:

LeBron James added a now viral image where he appears to be bald to his Instagram story.

The 37-year-old left fans wondering if he finally cut his hair after posting a pic where he appears bald. But the blurry edges around his head may prove that it is all social media tricks. Even former NBA player Evan Turner wasn't quick to believe that the four-time champ finally let go of his hair.

James has been the butt of hairline jokes across the league for many years, but that doesn't stop the basketball veteran from balling out almost 20 years after his debut. 

James finished the 2021-22 NBA season averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Over the offseason, he agreed to an extension with the Lakers and is now under contract with the team until at least the summer of 2024.

With Lakers media day set for Sunday, we should soon find out if King James truly shaved his head.

