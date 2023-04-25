NBA

LeBron James Nearly Pulls Off Epic Game-Winner in Lakers-Grizzlies Game 4

The reactions if this shot by James had gone in would've been grand

By Sanjesh Singh

Football is a game of inches, basketball is a game of...tenths of a second.

No, seriously. 

In Monday's Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James fell tenths of a second short from an epic game-winning shot at the fourth-quarter buzzer.

Tied 104-104 with 0.8 seconds to go, Memphis got Ja Morant open on a sideline out of bounds (S.L.O.B) play for a look just inside the arc -- until Anthony Davis easily swatted it.

The ball fell to James, who had been defending behind Morant, and he swiftly swiveled his hips and attempted the shot from past half court. It seamlessly dropped through the net as the crowd cheered it on, but the end-of-regulation buzzer had just sounded to force overtime.

Though James didn't get to add that moment to his already-deep highlight reel, he recorded a memorable 22-point, 20-rebound, seven-assist performance in 45 minutes to lead the No. 7-seeded Lakers to a three-games-to-one series lead over No. 2-seeded Memphis. 

Los Angeles will have a chance to eliminate the Grizzlies in Memphis in Wednesday's Game 5 matchup. 

