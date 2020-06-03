Lauren Cox Eagerly Waits to Tip-Off Her WNBA Career

Lauren Cox shoots hoops with her sister, Whitney, outside their house in Flower Mound, while she waits to begin her WNBA career.

“Yeah it’s definitely been weird just being home at this time," said Cox. "It’s kind of bittersweet because I’m getting to spend some quality time with my family but at the same time, I should be playing right now.”

The former Baylor University standout was selected third overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Even though she was stuck at home on draft night as well, she still enjoyed the moment.

“I wasn’t in New York getting to have that full experience, but it was still fun to be able to spend it with my family and make the most of it,” Cox said.

Six weeks later, a reminder of that special night is stashed in Cox's garage - or should we call it her make-shift gym? It’s where she tries to stay fit until the WNBA sees fit to get back on the court.

“You kind of have to see it like (the season) is going to start tomorrow," said Cox. "That kind of thing. You have to keep working every single day so just trying to do whatever we can to be as ready as we can when we get there.”

It seems fitting, with everything Cox has been through, that she would even run into obstacles at home. She can thank her father for the big pile of mulch in the middle of her basketball court.

“Yeah we’ve got a spot over here under the trees that nothing grows so I have to cover it in mulch,” said Lauren's dad, Dennis.

“(It) takes away from our 3-point shot a little bit. Long-range, but we make it work," said Cox.

At least she's able to laugh her way through a bizarre situation on and off the court.