Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown

Latavius Murray is making history across the pond.

Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.

The first touchdown from Murray in England came on Oct. 2 when the Saints fell to the Vikings at Tottenham Stadium. The game was his first of the season when his then-teammate Alvin Kamara was deemed inactive due to a rib injury.

The Broncos signed Murray off of the Saints' practice squad earlier this month when the team's leading rusher Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL against the Raiders.

Murray, a 32-year-old veteran, was a sixth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2013 and has also spent time with the Vikings and Ravens.

The Broncos (3-5) return to action on Nov. 13 when they face the Raiders (2-4).