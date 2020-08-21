Lamb Shining Early as Cowboys Embrace High Expectations

The Dallas Cowboys first-round pick is living up to the hype early in training camp, while the teams’ head coach is not backing down from voicing championship goals in 2020.

One of the highlights of the early parts of Dallas Cowboys training camp at The Star in Frisco has been watching Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb make play after play day after day.

The Cowboys first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is wearing the iconic Cowboys number 88 jersey and is showing major star potential right out of the gate.

“Just trying to talk to myself going into practice understanding the game is going to be fast,” Lamb said. “The NFL is definitely bigger, faster, stronger, and a lot of guys are smarter. I’m the new kid on the block. I’m just playing my role and when my name is called, trying to make the most of it.”

Hoping to make the most of the opportunity to contribute to a Cowboys team that is not shying away from lofty expectations in 2020.

“If you’re not trying to win a Super Bowl I don’t know what you’re doing in this business,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I’ve always been very upfront about it with every team I’ve ever coached. We’re in it to win a championship.”

In it to win a championship, with a young potential star wide receiver expected to play a big role in the Cowboys potential role back to title contention.