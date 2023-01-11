Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice Ahead of Ravens' Wild Card Game

Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson – and potentially the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2019 NFL MVP was not present during the media viewing portion of Wednesday’s practice ahead of their wild card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Jackson has not taken the field since he injured his left knee against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. Along with missing the Ravens’ last five regular season games, Wednesday’s absence marked the 16th straight time he’s missed practice.

The Ravens’ quarterback injuries go beyond Jackson. Backup Tyler Huntley did not throw during the media viewing portion at practice on Wednesday. Huntley has a right shoulder injury that kept him out of the Ravens’ regular season finale against the Bengals on Sunday.

The team turned to QB3 Anthony Brown in Cincinnati last week, and it’s appearing increasingly likely he will be back under center at Paycor Stadium again this coming Sunday. Brown completed 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards and had two interceptions in a 27-16 Week 18 defeat to the rival Bengals.

Jackson is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He and the Ravens tabled contract talks ahead of the 2022 season, opening the possibility of him hitting the open market this coming offseason.

The Ravens and Bengals kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.