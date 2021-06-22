Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Arrested in Texas for Marijuana Possession

This was not the offseason move that Alex Caruso expected.

The 27-year-old guard for the Los Angeles Lakers was arrested on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia according to arrest records.

The arrest records show that Caruso was arrested by Texas A&M University Police, where the Lakers' star played his collegiate ball. He was booked and released on Tuesday. The arrest records also show Caruso's address as Manhattan Beach, CA.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who spoke to Lieutenant Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department, around 2 p.m. local time, Caruso tried to board a flight at McKinsey Airport, which is located on the A&M campus.

The Transportation and Security Administration searched Caruso's bags and found a herb grinder that contained marijuana, Richardson told Shelburne.

Caruso was born in College Station, Texas and his family still resides there. He played for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2012-2016 before going undrafted in 2016. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2015, and the Second-team All-SEC defense in 2016.

Caruso played for the Oklahoma City Blue G-League Affiliate and then the South Bay Lakers before he was promoted to the active roster in 2019. He was a huge piece for the Lakers during their 2020 NBA Championship run in the bubble in Orlando, Florida. Caruso even started the clinching Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in six games by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason on June 4. Caruso is a free agent at the end of the NBA season, and the Lakers have expressed interest in re-signing him.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in California, but still remains illegal in Texas.

