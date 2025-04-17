Los Angeles Rams

Rams to make 2025 NFL Draft picks from LAFD Air Operations fire station

The first night of the NFL Draft is April 24.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A view of the LAFD Air Operations location in Van Nuys.
Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will honor first responders with a draft day home like no other.

The team will make the selections from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations base in Van Nuys to honor the first responders who fought the deadly January wildfires.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL’s biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

LAFD Air Operations will remain fully operational during the event.

The team released a video featuring coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead arriving at the fire station in the San Fernando Valley was posted on the Rams' social media platforms. The team is working with Zillow to renovate the LAFD Air Operation's recreation room to make it a more comfortable place for firefighters to rest between callouts during 24-hour shifts.

The first night of the NFL draft is April 24. On the morning of the draft's second day, the Rams will welcome first responders from throughout the region who helped stop the devastating fires.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NHL Apr 14

The NHL playoff bracket is set: Here are the matchups and schedule

Texas Rangers 4 mins ago

Kumar Rocker strikes out 8 and earns 1st MLB win as Rangers sweep Angels 5-3

"We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for their unwavering support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and our wildfire-impacted communities," said Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva. "Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season. The Rams' generosity—renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters—demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve. We look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event."

The Rams have the No. 26 overall pick in the first round. They have eight total picks, including selections in rounds 3, 4, and 6.

All three days of the 2025 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, including two nights of primetime coverage on April 24 and 25.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Rams
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us