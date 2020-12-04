Denton

La Tech, in 1st Game Since Halloween, Tops North Texas

Louisiana Tech secured its fifth straight victory at North Texas

NBC 5 Sports

Israel Tucker carried it 37 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, and Louisiana Tech beat North Texas 42-31 on Thursday night in its first game since Halloween.

Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2 Conference USA) hadn’t played since a 37-34 double-overtime victory over UAB on Oct. 31. The Bulldogs had games canceled or postponed against North Texas, Rice, Louisiana-Monroe and Florida International. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at TCU on Dec. 12.

Louisiana Tech secured its fifth straight victory at North Texas.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Tokyo Olympics 1 hour ago

Tokyo Olympics Delay Costs May Reach $2.8 Billion

Luke Anthony passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech, which has losses against No. 22 BYU, Marshall and West-leading UTSA. Smoke Harris caught seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Maxwell added a receiving TD.

Jason Bean connected with Jaelon Darden on three touchdowns through the air for North Texas (3-5, 2-4). Bean, who was intercepted on the first possession of the game, threw for 231 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Darden caught eight passes for 135 yards, and Nic Smith rushed for 96 yards.

Darden had his third three-touchdown game of the season, giving him 15 receiving TDs to lead the FBS. He was tied going into the game with Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Arkansas State’s Jonathan Adams.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DentonUNTlouisiana techMean Green
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us