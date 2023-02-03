Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites

Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting.

Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.

The stunning trade request reportedly came after the Nets offered Irving an extension that wasn't well-received by the eight-time All-Star. Now, Irving reportedly wouldn't even accept a full max contract if offered one from Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving’s camp did not negotiate after Brooklyn Nets presented an offer that was tied to team winning a championship, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Told the issue was not about money, and now it’s said he wouldn’t even stay if offered a full max contract. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023

Brooklyn boasts the NBA's sixth-best record and could get Kevin Durant back before the All-Star break. But now a franchise that seems incapable of escaping drama suddenly finds itself in another predicament -- one year after James Harden forced his way out of town and months after Durant tried (and failed) to do the same.

So, if the Nets decide to end the Irving experiment before the deadline, where could the 30-year-old end up?

Who is favored to trade for Kyrie Irving?

To no surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to be Irving's next team at +125, according to our partner, PointsBet. Irving has been linked to ex-teammate LeBron James and Co. since last summer, when the point guard reportedly had a "great interest" in joining the Lakers before ultimately opting into his player option.

James fueled the Irving-to-LA speculation on Friday with a cryptic tweet.

👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

Is Irving the player that the Lakers finally cash in their two future first-round picks for? Surely James is hoping so.

The Miami Heat have the second-best odds behind the Lakers at +275. While the Heat have been playing better of late, they still aren't on the same level as the East's elite. But what about a trade package including Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro to give Miami a Big Three of Irving, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo? Anytime a star is available, Pat Riley can't be ruled out.

The Dallas Mavericks boast the third-best odds to land Irving at +375. Luka Doncic is having an unbelievable season yet Dallas is just a few games over .500. The Mavs are in desperate need of a running mate for Doncic and Irving would immediately become the best player he's played with. The Mavericks have also already been linked to Irving, as they and the Lakers reportedly are among the teams expected to explore a potential trade. Like the Lakers, a Dallas trade would likely be centered around future draft compensation.

The Los Angeles Clippers (+400) and Chicago Bulls (+700) round out the top five favorites. The Clippers appear to be in the market for a point guard and have a bevy of quality players, from Norman Powell to Terance Mann and Luke Kennard, they could offer Brooklyn. Los Angeles seems to finally be getting things on track, and Irving would certainly give them a boost at the point guard spot.

The Bulls, meanwhile, may have the best player to offer the Nets among potential suitors. Amid a massively disappointing season in Chicago, the five-year, $215 million extension that Zach LaVine got last summer suddenly doesn't look so great. If Chicago wants to shake things up, could a LaVine for Irving (plus picks) swap be an option?

Here's a full look at the favorites to be Irving's next team:

Los Angeles Lakers: +125

Miami Heat: +275

Dallas Mavericks: +375

Los Angeles Clippers: +400

Chicago Bulls: +700

Atlanta Hawks: +10000

Utah Jazz: +10000

