Kyle Larson to attempt Indy 500-Coke 600 double again in 2025

With NASCAR and the Coca-Cola 600 the promised priority, Kyle Larson will again attempt the Indianapolis 500 next season with the caveat he must leave if rain again ruins his bid to complete “The Double.”

Larson in May became the fifth driver in history to attempt to complete 1,100-miles of racing on the biggest day in motorsports. But the start of the Indy 500 was delayed several hours by rain, and because Hendrick Motorsports had spent so much money on the effort, they decided to keep him at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It was unfinished business,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “Weather just cost us a lot.”

Back for more. 🧱🥛



Larson was a total star all of May, where he qualified fifth but a late-race speeding penalty took him out of contention and he finished 18th. He was still named top rookie of the race.

By the time Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 600 had been stopped by rain and never resumed. He never turned a lap, received zero points for the event, and it took a prolonged dispute between Hendrick officials and NASCAR before NASCAR granted Larson a waiver to participate in the playoffs despite missing a race.

In the end, missing the 600 did cost Larson as he fell a single point short of beating Tyler Reddick for NASCAR’s regular-season championship — a title worth 15 additional playoff points. Larson could use those points after an early crash Sunday in NASCAR’s playoff opener erased almost his entire lead in the Cup standings.

“We couldn't control the weather, but it was never intended for us to have to pick and choose, but we did have to make that decision,” Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon told The Associated Press. "It was a group effort, and not necessarily the way NASCAR wanted it to be. But it was his first time doing it, our first time doing it, and I think Indy had to be the priority.

“A second time, it's just not going to be the same case. NASCAR knows he'll be at the 600. We don't want to spot Reddick another entire race.”

Hendrick said that Tony Kanaan, sporting director for Arrow McLaren, would replace Larson in the car at Indy if Larson has to leave for Charlotte. By the reaction on Kanaan's face, that was news to him.

“We're going to run the 600, we will be here for the 600 if that means having to cut the race short in Indy, we will,” Hendrick said. “My commitment is to NASCAR, that's where we're in, that's where we run the for the championship. And so if weather catches us, Tony will get in the car.”

Larson followed John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch in attempting both races on the same day. Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles and only did it in one of his two attempts.

Larson, who is again partnering with Arrow McLaren Racing, not only wants to complete the full 1,100-miles but wants to win at least one — if not both — of the races.

“I knew as soon as it was over that I wanted to do it again. I didn't get a chance to complete ‘The Double’ and that's important," Larson told the AP. “But I also want to win the Indy 500 and I want to win the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity.”

Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021 in what was the 269th career Cup victory for Hendrick — the win that passed Petty Enterprises for the most Cup wins in NASCAR history.

The announcement Tuesday was made at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Larson's Cup Series No. 5 Chevrolet and his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Indy car were both displayed. On hand was Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown, who flew in from London and came directly to the news conference.

“We have some unfinished business to try to win the the Indy 500 and of course the NASCAR race a couple hours later,” Brown said. “Having a legend in our race car is a privilege and an honor."

The initial deal with Larson was for two years, but 2025 was an option year and Hendrick Motorsports had a three-month window to make the decision. Larson told the AP that he knew before the NASCAR race at Indianapolis in late July that he'd be back for the 500 in 2025.

Brown said McLaren will give Larson as much testing as he needs, but does not plan to enter him in any races besides the Indy 500.

For now, Larson has work to do in NASCAR.

Initially the points leader at the start of Sunday's race at Atlanta, Larson plummeted to 10th in the standings. Four drivers will be eliminated from the 16-driver playoff field following the Sept. 21 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR races this Sunday on the road course at Watkins Glen, New York.