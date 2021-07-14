Kristaps Porzingis, Mavs Donate $10,000 to Dallas ISD

The Dallas Mavericks and big man Kristaps Porzingis donated $10,000 to Dallas ISD to provide meals to children and families in need, the school district said in a press release Wednesday.

The donation was part of the KrisStops campaign, Porzingis's partnership both with Whataburger and the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to fight childhood hunger.

The district said it would allocate the funds to identified families through its Parent Advocacy and Support Services Department.

Currently, any children can pick up a free meal at select Dallas ISD schools every Wednesday during the summer.

The district's Summer Food Service Program also began June 22 and provides free meals at select sites for breakfast or lunch.