Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis, Mavs Donate $10,000 to Dallas ISD

Any child can go to select Dallas ISD sites to pick up free meals this summer

kirstaps-porzingis-newser-02
NBC 5 Sports

The Dallas Mavericks and big man Kristaps Porzingis donated $10,000 to Dallas ISD to provide meals to children and families in need, the school district said in a press release Wednesday.

The donation was part of the KrisStops campaign, Porzingis's partnership both with Whataburger and the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to fight childhood hunger.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The district said it would allocate the funds to identified families through its Parent Advocacy and Support Services Department.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Big 12 8 mins ago

Never Left Out Again: Big 12 Coaches Like 12-Team Playoff

Dallas Cowboys 13 mins ago

One-on-One With Stephen Jones

Currently, any children can pick up a free meal at select Dallas ISD schools every Wednesday during the summer.

The district's Summer Food Service Program also began June 22 and provides free meals at select sites for breakfast or lunch.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericksdallas isdKristaps Porzingis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us