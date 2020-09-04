Kiviranta Hat Trick Lifts Stars to Game 7 Win, 1st Conference Final Since 2008

Joel Kiviranta completed a hat trick in overtime Friday to lift the Stars to a 5-4 Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche and send Dallas to its first Western Conference Final since 2008.

With the game tied 3-3 late in the third period, Colorado's Vladislav Namestnikov scored his second goal of the day to give the Avalanche a one-goal lead with 3:40 to go.

But Kiviranta answered just 10 seconds later to even the game at 4-4 and ultimately send it to overtime.

Kiviranta scored his first goal at the 3:06 mark of the second period.

The Stars led the series 3-1 through four games, but an early barrage against Dallas goalie Ben Bishop lifted Colorado to a 6-3 Game 5 win, and the Avalanche forced a Game 7 with a 4-1 win in Game 6.

Dallas will play the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated Vancouver, in the Western Conference Final beginning on Sunday at 7 p.m. Game 1 can be seen on NBC 5.