Kiviranta Hat Trick Lifts Stars to Game 7 Win, 1st Conference Final Since 2008

The Stars face Vegas in the Western Conference Final

Joel Kiviranta #25 of the Dallas Stars is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on Sept. 4, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Joel Kiviranta completed a hat trick in overtime Friday to lift the Stars to a 5-4 Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche and send Dallas to its first Western Conference Final since 2008.

With the game tied 3-3 late in the third period, Colorado's Vladislav Namestnikov scored his second goal of the day to give the Avalanche a one-goal lead with 3:40 to go.

But Kiviranta answered just 10 seconds later to even the game at 4-4 and ultimately send it to overtime.

Kiviranta scored his first goal at the 3:06 mark of the second period.

The Stars led the series 3-1 through four games, but an early barrage against Dallas goalie Ben Bishop lifted Colorado to a 6-3 Game 5 win, and the Avalanche forced a Game 7 with a 4-1 win in Game 6.

Dallas will play the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated Vancouver, in the Western Conference Final beginning on Sunday at 7 p.m. Game 1 can be seen on NBC 5.

