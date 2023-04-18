NBA

Kings' De'Aaron Fox Wins 2022-23 NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award

Fox is earning well-received praise for his biggest season yet

By Taylor Wirth

Fourth-quarter Fox named 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As if it wasn't obvious enough, De'Aaron Fox officially was named the most clutch player in the NBA. 

The Kings point guard won the first annual Kia Clutch Player of the Year award on Tuesday night for his stellar 2022-23 season. 

Fox was a shoo-in for the award after leading the league in clutch scoring with 194 total points in crunch time on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. 

Safe to say the choice was quite obvious.

After being named an All-Star for the first time in his career and leading Sacramento to its first playoff appearance in 17 years, Fox's magical season continues. 

Next on his list is an NBA championship. 

