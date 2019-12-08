Kent State, Utah State to meet in Frisco Bowl

Kent State will face Utah State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.

The Aggies are in the postseason for the eighth time in nine years while the Golden Flashes are making just their third bowl appearance in school history and their first since 2012.

Kent State was the only FBS school that earned bowl eligibility by winning its final three games, and had to rally from a 27-6 fourth-quarter deficit against bowl-bound Buffalo for one of those victories.

Utah State is led by Jordan Love, who began the season as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender.