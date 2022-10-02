Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday.

Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.

Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing a 10-6 deficit at Acrisure Stadium when the switch was made.

Trubisky went 7 of 13 for 84 yards and one interception before being pulled.

The first pass of Pickett's career resulted in an interception, as he tried to hit wideout Chase Claypool deep downfield. Pickett was picked off by fellow Pitt alum Jordan Whitehead.

But the rookie redeemed himself on the next drive, sneaking into the end zone from one yard out for his first NFL score to put Pittsburgh ahead 13-10.

Pickett then added another rushing touchdown on the following series, this time fighting his way into the end zone from two yards out on a scramble to make it a 20-10 game.

The Steelers' final two series ended in interceptions from Pickett.

Following Pickett's second interception of the day, Breece Hall scored the game-winning touchdown inside the final 20 seconds as New York overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Pickett finished the game 10 of 13 for 120 yards and three interceptions. He rushed six times for 15 yards and two scores.

In Pittsburgh's first three games, Trubisky posted a 60.2 completion percentage with two touchdowns, one interception and a 189.7 yards per game average. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener, the Steelers have now dropped three straight games.

Trubisky signed with the Steelers in the offseason after backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills in 2021. One month after signing Trubisky, the Steelers selected Pickett 20th overall in the NFL draft.