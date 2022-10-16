Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Pickett took a big hit and immediately exited the game

By Logan Reardon

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field.

The injury occurred when Bucs linebacker Devin White sacked the first-year QB, which sent him into concussion protocol. Pickett was initially questionable to return but was later ruled out.

After an ugly 38-3 loss in his first career start against the Buffalo Bills last week, Pickett showed improvement before getting injured. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, which was the first passing score of his career.

When Pickett left the game, the Steelers led 13-12 over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

