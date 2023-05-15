NBA

Kamala Harris Wears Lakers Jersey After Losing Warriors Bet to Husband

Harris is a lifelong Warriors fan who grew up in Oakland, Calif.

By Tom Dierberger

VP Harris wears Lakers jersey after losing Warriors bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were shades of purple and gold in Washington D.C. on Monday instead of the typical red, white and blue.

That's because U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris paid up on her bet with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after the Los Angeles Lakers ended the Warriors' season in the Western Conference semifinals last week.

Harris, of course, is a lifelong Warriors fan who grew up in Oakland. Emhoff, who moved to California as a teenager and attended law school at USC, is a Lakers fan.

The two made the bet before Game 1 of the best-of-seven playoff series that the Lakers eventually won in six games. The loser of the bet had to wear the jersey of the winner's favorite team.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Rangers 2 hours ago

Braves Blast Five 2-Run Hrs to Rout Rangers 12-0 in Matchup of 1st-Place Teams

NBA 2 hours ago

Which NBA Teams Have the Best Odds of Drafting Victor Wembanyama?

The Warriors visited Harris and President Joe Biden in January to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.

Golden State star guard Steph Curry gifted Harris and Biden custom Warriors jerseys as part of the team's first trip to the White House since 2016.

It's just unfortunate for Warriors fans that Emhoff wasn't forced to wear the Golden State jersey on Monday. Instead, his Lakers will battle the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAWhite HouseKamala HarrisGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles Lakers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us