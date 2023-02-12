Super Bowl 57

Kadarius Toney Sets Super Bowl Record With Amazing Punt Return

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver broke the previous record of a 61-yard return

By Mike Gavin

Kadarius Toney caught a punt and was quickly surrounded by Philadelphia Eagles. 

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver managed to not only escape but run for a 65 yard punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history, during a 38-35 win over the Eagles. 

Toney caught the punt at the Chiefs' 30-yard line and ran into a wall of Eagles before reversing field and taking off down the sideline behind blockers. He was tackled at the Eagles' five-yard line, setting up a four-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Sky Moore that increased the Chiefs' lead to 35-27 with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Toney's return broke the previous record of 61-yards set by Denver's Jordan Norwood in Super Bowl L.

It was Toney, a 2021 first-round pick who the Chiefs acquired earlier this season in a trade with the New York Giants, who also gave Kansas City the lead just minutes earlier. His five-yard touchdown catch capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 28-27 with 12:04 left in the fourth.

The Chiefs defense then forced a three-and-out, setting up Toney's punt return.

The Eagles evened the score on rushing touchdown and two-point conversion by Jalen Hurts. The Chiefs then regained the lead on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give Kansas City their second Super Bowl title in four years. 

