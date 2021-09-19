Jump Passes and Front Flips: Lamar Jackson Dazzles Vs. Chiefs on SNF

SEE IT: Lamar Jackson's Top 3 Plays vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson did not get off to the greatest start in Baltimore's thrilling 36-35 win on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium, but when it mattered most he dazzled.

The 2019 unanimous MVP finished with 239 yards and a touchdown on 18-for-26 through the air and rushed for another 107 yards, including the game-clinching quarterback sneak, and two TDs on 16 carries.

Jackson started rough with a pick-six on the first Ravens possession, but it was all uphill from there. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned his errant first-quarter throw the other way for 34 yards in the first minute of the game.

Another interception preceded Jackson's first big highlight-reel play of the game. Touchdowns from Devin Duvernay and running back Latavius Murray helped keep Baltimore within shouting distance of the high-flying Kansas City offense.

But almost halfway through the third quarter and trailing 28-17, Jackson felt some pressure and instinctively somehow found Marquise "Hollywood" Brown uncovered and all alone with a jump pass that set NFL Twitter ablaze.

Next, Jackson continued to keep his team in it. Trailing 35-24 at the beginning of the fourth, Jackson faked the handoff and patiently got to the pylon at the front corner of the end zone to make it a five-point game.

Then, the game-winner was executed in a style only Jackson could pull off. A perfect fake handoff and beautiful blocking helped set up a nice roll out to Jackson's right and a flip into the end zone all by himself proved to be the eventual decider.

Finally, after first-round draft pick Odafe Oweh's forced a fumble with the Chiefs driving for a winning field goal, the Ravens were in jeopardy of going three and out and giving the ball right back. Jackson had another plan.

Baltimore's No. 8 sealed the victory with a gutsy fourth-and-1 conversion on a successful quarterback sneak.

In the immediate postgame interview with NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, Jackson was adamant the Ravens needed to make sure Mahomes didn't get a chance to come back on the field.

"Hell yeah Coach, let's go for it."



"No matter what, coach asks me and coach asks me should we go for it," Jackson said. "And I said, 'Hell yeah."