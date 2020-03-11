Los Angeles

Josie Harris, Ex-Girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, Dead at 40

Floyd Mayweather served three months in jail in 2012 on a domestic assault charge after he threatened and attacked by Harris while their two sons watched

From left to right, KalanFrFr, Jirah Mayweather and her mother Josie Harris attend Mayweather's 16th birthday party
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, with whom the former professional boxer has three children, was found dead at her Southern California home on Tuesday night. She was 40, NBC News reports.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station were called for a medical rescue in Valencia at 9:42 p.m. and found an unresponsive woman in a car parked in what investigators believe was her driveway, officials said.

That woman was confirmed to be Harris, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office. Her cause of death is unclear.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, whose homicide department is handling the death investigation.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

