Dallas Wings

Jones, Sun Beat Wings 83-56 for 10th Win in a Row

By Associated Press

dallas-wings-logo
NBC 5 News

Brionna Jones had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Connecticut beat the Dallas Wings 83-56 on Tuesday night for the Sun's 10th win in a row.

Connecticut (22-6) played frenetic and smothering defense, led by Briann January who helped limit the Wings to 27% shooting from the field. The Sun moved two games ahead of Las Vegas in the standings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale finished with eight points on 2-of-17 shooting. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019, Ogunbowale had her string of 65 consecutive games scoring 10-plus points -- the fifth longest streak of its kind in WNBA history -- snapped.

The Sun never trailed, used an 11-0 run to take a 25-8 lead late in the first quarter and led by as many as 33 points.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cowboys 12 hours ago

Newy Doesn't Understand the Hate for Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith

Texas Rangers 14 hours ago

A.J. Alexy Has Second Phenomenal Start, Rangers Top Angels 4-0

Marina Mabrey led the Wings (12-17) with 16 points. Dallas is fighting for one of the final two playoff spots.

January and Natisha Hiedeman had 13 points apiece for Connecticut and Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner each scored 11. Jonquel Jones added seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Wings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us