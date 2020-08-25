Jones Doesn't Rule Out Adding Safety Thomas in Weekly Appearance on The Fan

The Baltimore Ravens released safety Earl Thomas Sunday for "conduct that adversely affected" the team. The Cowboys were quickly linked as a potential landing spot.

When owner Jerry Jones was asked about potentially signing Thomas on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, he wouldn't rule out the signing -- but he did express confidence in the safeties already on the roster and said he hadn't yet had a conversation with Thomas.

Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN. They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team - punching S Chuck Clark - or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over. pic.twitter.com/eJeTuHD1mI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

"One of the biggest things that you weigh, it's the obvious but it's right, is you evaluate where we are at safety, where we are in the secondary," Jones said. "As you know this year, we're going to have limited time as far as our evaluation is concerned. These decisions, like the one you're talking about with Earl, they're never served up like a softball. They always come in a little awkward, with a little hair on it, a lot of different ways."

Thomas, 31, has been linked to Cowboys for several years, most notably when the former All-Pro safety asked former coach Jason Garrett to "come get me" after a game in 2017.

He was released by the Ravens after allegedly throwing punches at teammate Chuck Clark.

"I haven't met personally with Earl," Jones said. "I don't think anybody has, but that would probably be a next step if we're at a point where we can sit there and activate this thing."

Jones also slammed NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport after he reported on Twitter that the Cowboys "are not expected to be among the teams vying for Thomas’ services" Tuesday.

"He doesn't know what he's talking about," Jones said on his weekly appearance with 105.3 The FAN. "He has no idea what he's talking about."

Rapoport responded on Twitter by saying Jones said the same thing "when I reported midway through the season that Dak was going to get franchise tagged."