Houston Texans JJ Watt, Olympian Hamilton May Have Just Become Best Friends

By James Neveau

Published at 11:28 PM CST on Feb 11, 2018 | Updated at 11:33 PM CST on Feb 11, 2018

    Matt Hamilton Explains Curling With Legos

    Ever want to learn how curling works? U.S. curler Matt Hamilton explains the sport using Legos. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

    It appears that the #HamFam has its newest member.

    Curling has been all the rage at the Winter Olympics thus far, and a big part of the sport’s appeal has been the presence of curling duo Becca and Matt Hamilton. While the brother-sister combo wasn’t able to medal in mixed doubles curling, they do have a high-profile fan.

    Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt, also a native of Wisconsin, tweeted out his admiration for the sport of curling over the weekend:

    Matt Hamilton saw the tweet, and naturally had to make sure that Watt was aware of their shared Wisconsin roots, and a bromance bloomed on social media:

    Other curlers, including Tyler George, also welcomed Watt to the fan club on social media. 

