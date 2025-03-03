NFL

Jimmy Johnson retires from broadcasting after 31 years with FOX Sports

“The most fun I ever had in my career, that's counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at FOX Sports,” Johnson said.

By The Associated Press and NBCDFW Staff

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Sunday analyst Jimmie Johnson during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center.
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls and a national championship as a coach, has announced his retirement from FOX Sports after covering the NFL for 31 years.

The 81-year-old Johnson announced his decision Monday during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.”

“The most fun I ever had in my career, that's counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at FOX Sports,” he said.

“But I've made an extremely difficult decision,” he said. “I've been thinking about it for the last four or five years and I've decided to retire from FOX. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all the guys. I'll see them occasionally. It's been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Johnson worked alongside Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys from 1992 to 1993 and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987. In December 2023, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added Johnson to the team's Ring of Honor.

FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said Johnson was there when "FOX NFL Sunday" went on the air and that he will be missed.

"He was our coach who always pushed us to be better," Shanks said. "Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."

NBC 5 News and The Associated Press

