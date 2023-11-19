Jimmy Johnson announced as next Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor inductee

The long-awaited Ring of Honor announcement has happened.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, during a pregame news conference Sunday ahead of a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, told reporters that Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson will be the organization’s next inductee into the Ring of Honor. The announcement was first made on Fox’s national pregame show.

Johnson, a two-time Super Bowl winner while with the Cowboys, will become the 24th member of the Ring of Honor. He will be inducted during the game Saturday, Dec. 30 against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

The time has come 👏



Jerry Jones announces Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2vN9USVUja — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 19, 2023

Read the rest of the story from The Dallas Morning News here.