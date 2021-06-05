Dallas Wings

Jewell Loyd Hits 3 at Buzzer, Storm Beat Wings 105-102 in OT

The Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings on Friday 105-102

By The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give the Seattle Storm a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Seattle's Stephanie Talbot inbounded from the sideline with 0.8 seconds left and Loyd scored on the catch-and-shoot. Loyd scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had seven assists for the Storm (7-1). Breanna Stewart added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Talbot scored 21 points.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Wings (2-5) erased 10-point deficits in the third and fourth quarters. Satou Sabally had a basket with 7.9 seconds left in regulation that was initially ruled a 3-pointer, giving Dallas a 97-96 lead, but was changed to a two-point basket after video review.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

TCU 1 hour ago

TCU Beats McNeese 12-4, Advances to Saturday Early Game

Rangers 13 hours ago

Gibson, Rangers End 9-Game Skid in 5-4 Win Over AL-Best Rays

Neither team led by more than two points in the extra period until Loyd's winner.

Allisha Gray gave the Wings a 102-100 lead on a driving layup with two minutes left. Loyd tied it on a layup with 38.7 seconds left.

Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas WingsSeattle Storm
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us