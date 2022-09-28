New York Jets

Jets' Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will return to the lineup on Sunday after undergoing surgery on his knee in August

By Julia Elbaba

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday.

Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus. 

Veteran backup Joe Flacco has stepped in for Wilson over the past several weeks as the Jets (1-2) picked up a Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns after falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wilson, who is in his second year as the Jets' starting quarterback, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, he was statistically among the worst quarterbacks in the league. He threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 appearances as the Jets finished the year 4-13 and last in the AFC East.

The Jets will take on the Steelers in Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

