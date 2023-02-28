Jets, Browns tapped for 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first game of the 2023 NFL calendar is set.

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will face off in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio to kick off the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 3.

2022 saw both teams finish the regular season with a 7-10 record and last in their respective AFC divisions. New York had a more optimistic shot at making the postseason, which simultaneously would’ve ended its decade-plus playoff drought, but it lost six in a row with quarterback controversy dominating the headlines.

Cleveland also found itself embroiled in QB controversy with Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension. He played in the Browns’ final six games, where they went an even 3-3 and oscillated between win and loss.

How each team’s roster will look come kick-off time in August is still precarious, with free agency and the draft approaching on the offseason to-do list.

In the meantime, the Jets have up-and-coming youngsters in receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, and both won NFL Rookie of the Year this past season. And 2022 second-round pick RB Breece Hall could also return to action after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7.

Besides Watson, the Browns have marquee names in Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett, among others, who could star in the opening quarters. The starters usually phase out of the game by either the first or second 15 minutes.

The 2022 edition saw the Las Vegas Raiders top the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 after a storm delay temporarily paused the contest.