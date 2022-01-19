Jesus Ferreira Agrees to 4-Year Contract With FC Dallas

Jesus Ferreira has agreed to a four-year contract with Major League Soccer's Dallas team.

The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap.

Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league matches since 2017.

A son of former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, Jesus Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.