Jesus Ferreira Agrees to 4-Year Contract With FC Dallas

FILE: Jesus Ferreira #9 FC Dallas with the ball during a game between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on July 31, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Jesus Ferreira has agreed to a four-year contract with Major League Soccer's Dallas team.

The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap.

Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league matches since 2017.

A son of former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, Jesus Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.

