Jerry Jones Says ‘Jason Garrett Will Be Coaching in the NFL Next Year’

Jerry Jones has spoken: "Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year."

That's what he said Tuesday morning on his weekly show on our media partner 105.3 The Fan and fans on social media think it's a hint at Garrett's exit.

"He worded that carefully," one Twitter user said.

"Makes me feel better he didn't say 'in Dallas' but we shall see," another fan tweeted.

It comes after the Cowboys 26-15 loss against the Bills and the team's razor-thin margin for errors in the rest of the season.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman weighed in Tuesday night on the potential pending ouster of Garrett, his good friend and former teammate.

"I'm not worried about Jason Garrett. He'll be just fine, and I think he's proven the quality of the person he is and also the way he is as a head coach," he said. "There's a lot to this job, there's a lot to have to overcome. It's not run traditionally the way most other organizations are. I think that's to the detriment of the Cowboys."

"I don't think you can look at three playoff wins in the last 25 years and surmise that all of the problems over that time have been a result of coaching," he said. "I think you have to look at the top, and say, 'how we are doing it from the top'? I think businesses do that. I think organizations, I think anyone worth their salt evaluate it from the top down. And just simply changing the coaching, you know, I don't know if the results would be all that much different."

"I think Jason's a heck of a football coach, and I think he's done a really nice job here in Dallas. And I think this is a really hard job, the hardest job in football, that goes beyond the playing field and what all has to be managed to give your team a chance to have success. I think he's done that as well as anybody."

On Friday, Jones declared he wouldn't fire embattled coach Jason Garrett.

During the Tuesday morning show, one of the hosts asked Jones, "Have you decided what the bar is for Jason to get an extension?"

Tune into the audio clip below at 17:45. Jones' answer is transcribed below:

"There’s boxes to be checked. There’s positive. Jason Garrett checked a lot of positive boxes when you started looking at the head coaches and the aptitude and quality of coach. They’re mistaken, he has a tremendous list of things that he’s about.

Think about this a minute: you can say 'a guy who has been coaching 10 years should have a Super Bowl.' Do you want to list thousands of coaches who don't have a Super Bowl who have been coaching 10 years? And do you want to list how many numbers there are that have multiple Super Bowls that have been coaching 10 years.

My point is, that’s a high, high bar.

So you gotta look at how and what we are doing and what we're trying to do and what we're about as an organization. I read something the other day that said 'with Jerry's money, whatever it takes, hire a coach to win the Super Bowl.'

If I knew he could win a Super Bowl, then you might think like that. Problem is, you don’t know who can guarantee you a Super Bowl. I’ve seen a lot of coaches, I’ve seen their names mentioned, but they can’t guarantee me a Super Bowl or guarantee my fans a Super Bowl. I know that and I know the things that have to go around and what has to fall right to get it done. I approach, when I look at coach, coaching, head coaches, I look at all coaches. I think about: there’s no excuses, nobody’s got the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl. But they’re qualified people -- Jason Garrett is one of them. In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year."