Super Bowl 57

Jason Kelce Enjoys Snack While Brother Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown

The Kelces are making history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl

By Mike Gavin

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles did what most people do early in the Super Bowl: have a snack.

There are, of course, a few differences.

Most people are sitting on the couch. Kelce was sitting on the sideline. Most snack on chips, wings or pigs in a blanket. Kelce was eating a protein bar. Most watch the game with family. Kelce was watching a member of his score a touchdown for the opposing team.

Kelce and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, are making history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl. The two shared an on-field brotherly hug before kickoff. And then the Kelce Bowl got off to a fast start.

Around the same time that Jason was caught on camera snacking on a protein bar, Travis caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to tie the score at 7-7 with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter. 

"One brother scores, "FOX announcer Kevin Burkhardt said. "The other brother, having a snack."

