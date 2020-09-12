fc dallas

Jara, Ricaurte Score to Help FC Dallas Beat Dynamo 2-1

Franco Jara #29 of FC Dallas controls the ball during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo at Toyota Stadium on Sept. 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas
Franco Jara and Andres Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ryan Hollingshead tapped it to Michael Barrios, who lofted a one-touch pass to Jara for a half-volley finish to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Dallas (3-2-4) has just one loss in its last six games.

Ricuarte scored his first MLS goal -- in his second game -- to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Memo Rodriguez tied it for the Dynamo in the 41st, blasting a rising right-footer into the corner of the net of a set piece.

Houston (3-3-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.

