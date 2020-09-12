Jara, Ricaurte Score to Help FC Dallas Beat Dynamo 2-1

Franco Jara and Andres Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.
Ryan Hollingshead tapped it to Michael Barrios, who lofted a one-touch pass to Jara for a half-volley finish to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.
Dallas (3-2-4) has just one loss in its last six games.
Ricuarte scored his first MLS goal -- in his second game -- to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Memo Rodriguez tied it for the Dynamo in the 41st, blasting a rising right-footer into the corner of the net of a set piece.
Houston (3-3-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.
