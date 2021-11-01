Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Out For Season With Torn ACL

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Winston's injury would end the quarterback's 2021 campaign

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will have surgery to repair a torn ACL and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed Winston's injury on Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Saints' starting QB also reportedly hurt part of his MCL in the team's 36-27 upset win over the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 8.

Payton did not commit to backup QB Trevor Siemian as the team's starter after Siemian led the Saints Sunday, completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

He also led the Saints on a 12-play, 65-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that sealed New Orleans' victory.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 2 mins ago

Dallas Cowboys Famous Fans React to Win

Cowboys 14 hours ago

Give Cooper Rush Credit for Embracing Moment, Says Big Game Sunday Crew

The Saints also have QBs Taysom Hill and Ian Book on their roster. Hill, who started multiple games last season for the recently retired Drew Brees, was out Sunday with a concussion.

Payton provided no timeline for Hill's return on Monday other than noting that the versatile quarterback was "progressing well."

The Saints drafted Book in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

This article tagged under:

Jameis WinstonNFLNew Orleans SaintsNFL News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us