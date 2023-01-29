NFL Playoffs

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a 35-yard fourth-down conversion to begin the fourth quarter

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase.

With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver.

And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders, Chase managed to snatch the ball out of the air at the 6-yard line for a remarkable 35-yard pickup.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, who made an impressive grab of his own earlier on Championship Sunday, shouted out Chase for the highlight-reel catch.

A couple of plays later, running back Samaje Perine punched it in from two yards out to tie the game.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL Playoffs

Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor

DallasNews.com

Dallas Cowboys Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Chase was Cincy's leading receiver to that point with six receptions for 75 yards.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLKansas City ChiefsCincinnati Bengals
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us