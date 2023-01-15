NFL Playoffs

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Celebrates Epic Playoff Win With Trip to Waffle House

Lawrence was met with an ovation when he entered the Waffle House in the early hours of Sunday morning

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How does a quarterback celebrate pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?

By going to Waffle House, apparently.

Trevor Lawrence showed up at a local Waffle House in the early hours of Sunday morning following the Jacksonville Jaguars' epic 31-30 wild card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Jaguars signal caller was met with an ovation when he entered the restaurant.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL

NFL Playoffs: 49ers Await Cowboys-Buccaneers Winner in NFC Divisional Round

Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith, Seahawks Eyeing Reunion, Erasing Jimmy Garoppolo Potential Suitor

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Lawrence's postgame Waffle House trip.

Lawrence had quite the roller-coaster ride of a playoff debut. It started very ugly, with the former No. 1 pick throwing four interceptions as Jacksonville fell into a 27-0 second-quarter hole.

But Lawrence engineered an unbelievable turnaround, leading four consecutive touchdown drives before helping set up Riley Patterson's game-winning field goal. In the second half, he completed 18 of 23 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Lawrence and Co. will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLJacksonville Jaguars
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us