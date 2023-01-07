NFL

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

It was a perfect encapsulation of the AFC South this season

By Sanjesh Singh

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. 

That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off in the suites of TIAA Bank Field as his team looked to secure the division title against the Tennessee Titans. 

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The ESPN broadcast focused on Khan, who was sitting with his arms crossed, head down and eyes closed as the Jaguars trailed 10-0 with the two-minute warning approaching. 

Then, after Christian Kirk scored a 25-yard touchdown reception from Trevor Lawrence, the cameras reverted back to the suites. This time, Khan had something to cheer about. 

Both the Jaguars (8-8) and Titans (7-9) are hoping to secure a playoff berth, with the latter up 13-7 at the half. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Jacksonville Jaguars 4 mins ago

Jacksonville Jaguars Come From Behind to Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since 2017

NFL 3 hours ago

Report: Sean McVay Considering Stepping Away From Rams

Tennessee can only qualify with a win, as it would clinch the AFC South. Jacksonville could still clinch with a loss, but it would need the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers to all lose on Sunday.

The Jaguars have not made the postseason since 2017. Khan may want to stay awake to see how it all plays out. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLJacksonville JaguarsTennessee Titans
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us