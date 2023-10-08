Jáder Obrian's goal in the 57th minute helped FC Dallas tie San Jose

What to Know Forward Jáder Obrian scored his fifth goal of the year

Dallas extends its unbeaten run to seven games

FC Dallas played its 300th MLS regular season match at Toyota Stadium tonight

Jáder Obrian scored in the 57th minute, goalkeeper Maarten Paes made two saves and FC Dallas tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (10-10-12) has lost only one of its last 14 matches in all competitions, with nine draws, dating to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in nine at home in that time, with six draws.

“We had a bad start over the first 10 minutes, we were not in the right spot mentally. We came in with too much stress and pressure. It was the first time that I noticed it this year," said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez. "These players are human, and these things can happen. The goal was a mistake that we shouldn’t have conceded. The resilience that this team has, and how this team responds to adversity is a positive. You can say that things have not always gone our way this season, and we overcome that adversity. We controlled the game after the bad start.”

San Jose (10-10-13) has lost only three of its last 10 regular-season away matches, with five draws, dating to late May. The Earthquakes have held opponents to fewer than two goals in seven of those matches.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored his 28th career goal for San Jose in the third minute to surpass Dwanye De Rosario (27) for the fourth-most regular-season goals in club history.

San Jose goalkeeper Daniel made four saves.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the clubs have ended in draws, with one win apiece. The Earthquakes have lost only one of 13 meetings with Dallas.

“Every game is different. We are fully confident as a team and the quality we reflect throughout the field. It is a season that has been difficult for us as the scores do not reflect what has been shown throughout the games," said FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola. "There have been several opportunities that we have let go, and that we know we are expected to finish. It has been our story this season, but the important thing is to be able to keep going, even though things have not been going our way as the season is still not over."

JÁDER TO THE RESCUE

Colombian forward Jáder Obrian equalized the match in the 57th minute with his fifth goal of the year. Obrian has scored in his last three home games with two of those goals, including tonight’s, assisted by Jesús Ferreira.

300 MATCHES AT TOYOTA STADIUM

Tonight’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes was FC Dallas’ 300th regular season match at Toyota Stadium. Dallas holds a 160-54-86 record in regular season play in Frisco. FC Dallas hosted its first match at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2005, playing the Metrostars to a 2-2 draw.

UNBEATEN STREAK

Tonight’s draw against the San Jose Earthquakes marks the seventh consecutive game FC Dallas has avoided defeat. During this stretch, Dallas was able to remain unbeaten the entire month of September, with the last defeat coming on August 30 at St. Louis CITY SC.

COMEBACK KINGS

FC Dallas is resilient, earning 18 points from losing positions this season, more than any other MLS team. Additionally, Dallas is undefeated in its last seven MLS games.

EL REY

FC Dallas’ Asier Illarramendi attempted 122 passes in this game, the highest total for a Dallas player this season. Adding to this tally, FC Dallas attempted 701 passes in this game, the highest total this season.

UP NEXT

FC Dallas will play its rescheduled match against Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, October 14. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM CT.