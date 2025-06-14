Jackie Young scored 28 points, including 8-for-8 shooting on free throws in a game-closing 17-2 run, to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 88-84 win over the Dallas on Friday night to hand the struggling Wings their seventh straight loss.

Jewell Loyd added 21 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds left, and Chelsea Gray had 13 for the Aces (5-4), who were without MVP A’ja Wilson. Wilson, who averages 20.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, was hit in the head on Wednesday and is in concussion protocol.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and Paige Bueckers had her second strong game after missing four, scoring 16 points for the Wings (1-11). DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Luisa Geiselsoder had 13.

Geiselsoder's basket made it 82-71 with 3:55 to play but Dallas didn't score again until Bueckers made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left pulled the Wings to 86-84. Young made two free throws to seal the win.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Las Vegas scored 10 straight points from the foul line, using four turnovers and four offensive rebounds to set up the free throws. After Bueckers missed with a minute to go, Gray rebounded her own miss and found Loyd in the left corner.

The Wings used an 18-0 run to open the third quarter to turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a 58-49 lead. Las Vegas cut the gap to 70-64 after three quarters but had 10 turnovers Dallas turned into 14 points.

The Aces were 26 of 28 from the foul line to 10 of 11 for Dallas.