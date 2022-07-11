Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Low receives official release date originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jackie Robinson is arguably one of the best second basemen to hit the baseball diamond. However, there’s a lot more to Robinson’s game than just on-the-field play. Today, he’s continually honored for breaking MLB’s color barrier back in 1947. The league celebrates Jackie Robinson Day every April 15, when every player gets to wear his No. 42 for that day. Robinsons played 11 years for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947 to 1956 and was enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.



The Nike Dunk Low has seen a massive comeback over the last year or so. It has been one of the most sought-after sneakers during that time. It’s special to see the Swoosh brand celebrate one of baseball’s icons with its own colorway and unique style on a popular shoe silhouette.

What do the Jackie Robinson dunks look like?

One of the main features of this shoe release is that it’s printed with Robinson’s iconic 1947 quote in which he said, “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me...All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

You also see Robinson’s legendary No. 42 sitting on the outer side of the shoe near the heel tab. The colors used for this idea draw inspiration from the colors of the Dodgers uniforms during Robinson’s playing days. There’s a “75 YRS” emblem tag featured on the tongue of the shoe that represents the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s color-barrier-breaking debut with the Dodgers.

How much will the Jackie Robinson Nike Dunks cost?

The sneakers will retail at $130.

What's the release date for the Jackie Robinson Nike Dunks?

These will release on July 19, the same day the MLB All-Star Game.

Where can I buy the Jackie Robinson Dunks?

Those hoping to catch a pair of these Jackie Robinson Nike Dunks will have to check Nike’s SNKRS app and other select retailers for more information. Don’t forget to tune in to MLB’s 92nd edition of the All-Star Game which is taking place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time since 1980 at 8 p.m. ET., the same day as this sneaker release.