‘It's so warm': Bison, Bobcats fans in town for possibly final FCS title game in Frisco

Fans braved the cold at the FCS National Championship in Frisco on Monday.

North Dakota State and Montana State played in the 15th and possibly final FCS game in Frisco. The NDSU Bison fended off a late comeback by the MSU Bobcats to win their 10th FCS Championship title.

“It's so warm outside,” said Tucker Roster, jokingly.

Roster is a fan from Fargo who decided with friends to shed their shirts before the game.

“This is Fargo South. We bring our energy. We bring everything that we have down here. We give our best out here so that they give their best in there,” said Roster.

Roster has made the trip to Frisco all 11 times the NDSI Bison have made it to the national championship.

Like many, Frisco feels like a second home but for at least the next two years, the game will be played in Nashville while Toyota Stadium is renovated.

Where the game goes after that hasn't been determined.

“Bring it back. We'll be back,” one fan told NBC 5.

The friendly football rivalry between Bison and the Bobcats is a rematch of the 2022 championship which North Dakota State won.

“It is a vendetta, and we are here to claim,” a Montana State fan said walking into the stadium.

From young fans to the young at heart, the focus on Monday wasn’t all fun and games.

Security was a concern, especially after the terrorist attack in New Orleans. But unlike what happened on Bourbon Street, there were vehicle barriers up and working properly to stop a vehicle in its tracks.