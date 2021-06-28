It's Official: Kidd, Harrison Join Mavericks as Head Coach, GM

The Dallas Mavericks officially named Jason Kidd their new head coach and Nico Harrison their new general manager Monday.

Multiple sources, including NBC 5's Newy Scruggs, reported the hires last week.

Kidd, who played eight of his 19 NBA seasons with the Mavericks, replaces Rick Carlisle, who coached the team for 13 years and led Dallas to its only NBA title in 2011. Kidd, who is in the Hall of Fame as a player, coached the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-14 and the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-2018. He has a career record of 183-190.

Kidd spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning a title in the NBA bubble in 2020.

Thank you @Lakers @JeanieBuss for the last two years and the opportunity to grow as a coach. Our championship season was unforgettable. Thrilled to return to the @dallasmavs organization and begin another chapter @mcuban! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/HN1FacKTzY — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) June 28, 2021

Harrison is a former Nike executive. He follows Donnie Nelson, who was the team's general manager for 24 years.

