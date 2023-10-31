‘It's not great news,' Adolis Garcia out of World Series lineup with an oblique strain

Slugger Adolis Garcia isn't in the lineup for Game 4 after suffering a mild oblique strain in Game 3, manager Bruce Bochy says.

Travis Jankowski will step in for Garcia in right field and will be batting ninth.

Bochy confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Garcia took some swings and is getting treatment but that the diagnosis isn't the news they wanted.

"He does have a moderate strain of the oblique, so that's never a good thing, to be honest," Bochy said. "Right now he's on the table getting further evaluation -- we have to make a call here pretty soon so, you know, it's unfortunate but we'll wait and see in the next hour or so we still have a little bit of time to see where we're at with him and the possibility of him coming around. But we have to be honest, it's not great news."

The MLB glossary says oblique strains come in Grades 1-3, mild, moderate, and severe. Mild strains can be resolved in a few days while severe strains could require surgery. MLB's Health and Injury Tracking System (HITS) said hitters typically take 27 days to recover from a Grade 1 strain, while pitchers take about 35 days.

Garcia, perhaps the hottest hitter in all of baseball this October, left in the eighth inning Monday night after hurting his left side on a swing. He went to a hospital for an MRI.

The AL Championship Series MVP is hitting a team-high .323 in the postseason with eight homers and a major league-record 22 RBIs, one more than David Freese had for the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals. García is 3 for 10 in the World Series with two RBIs, including an 11th-inning home run off Miguel Castro that gave Texas a 6-5 win in Friday’s opener.

The Texas Rangers currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday night.

PITCHING MATCHUP

The Diamondbacks will piece things together on the mound with multiple relievers, starting with lefty Joe Mantiply.

The Rangers will counter with lefty Andrew Heaney.

First pitch is 7:03 p.m. CT.