Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off reliever Robert Garcia in the eighth inning after Texas rookie Jack Leiter lost a no-hit bid in the seventh, and the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Leiter gave up Yainer Diaz's solo homer with two outs in the seventh as Houston trimmed its deficit to 3-1. The 25-year-old right-hander was replaced after consecutive soft singles from Jake Meyers and Cam Smith to start the eighth.

Texas reliever Chris Martin came on for Leiter but threw just one pitch before leaving with an apparent injury.

Lefty Robert Garcia (1-2) got two outs before Paredes' drive — his seventh homer — barely cleared the wall and the glove of a leaping Wyatt Langford near the foul line in left.

Josh Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 11th save as the Texas rivals split a four-game series.

Houston left-hander Framber Valdez (3-4) opened with three perfect innings in his first meeting with the Rangers since losing a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth on the same mound last August.

The Rangers started the fourth with consecutive singles from Sam Haggerty, Langford and Josh Jung, who drove home Haggerty in a three-run inning for Texas.

Jonah Heim hit a deep drive to right-center with two outs and two on in the eighth with Texas trailing by a run, but Meyers ran it down on the warning track.

Leiter, the son of retired major league pitcher Al Leiter, pitched into the eighth for the first time in 13 big league starts over two seasons.

Houston rookie LHP Colton Gordon (0-0, 6.23 ERA) is set for the opener of a series at Tampa Bay on Monday. Texas lefty Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35) is set for the opener at the New York Yankees on Tuesday.