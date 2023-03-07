Investigation Into Shooting of Child at Home of Bengals' Joe Mixon Underway

An investigation is underway into the shooting of a minor at the Cincinnati home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Monday night.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whether 26-year-old Mixon was involved in the case is unknown.

"Our detectives will continue to review this evidence diligently and conduct interviews," the statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.