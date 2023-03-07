NFL

Investigation Into Shooting of Child at Home of Bengals' Joe Mixon Underway

Authorities are looking into whether Mixon was involved in an incident that left a minor hospitalized, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said

By Julia Elbaba

An investigation is underway into the shooting of a minor at the Cincinnati home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Monday night.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whether 26-year-old Mixon was involved in the case is unknown.

"Our detectives will continue to review this evidence diligently and conduct interviews," the statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

