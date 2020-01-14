International Bowl Returns to AT&T Stadium

The International Bowl returned to Arlington Tuesday for the eighth time in its 11-year history. The event brings together football players from around.

The first game of the day featured a U.S. Under-16 squad against a team that traveled a long way to get to North Texas.

Jaime Sosa and his family came all the way from Panama to watch Juan Pablo play at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"For him playing here, for us watching him here, it's like a dream. I mean this is the best venue in the U.S., I guess," said the elder Sosa.

Other competitors had much shorter trips, like Sky Moon from Plano's John Paul II and Frisco Reedy's Kaden Freeman.

Panama wasn't the only foreign country competing in this two-day event. Athletes from Canada, Mexico and Japan were also there, giving further proof to the notion that love for football spans the globe.

"Everybody says it's America's game," said U.S. National Team senior manager of football Aaron Ingram. "I think it's the world's game. You know what I mean. There's 84 countries that are playing American football over five continents, so it is growing."

Growing and improving. Team Panama pulled out a 45-41 victory, to cap off a memorable trip to North America.