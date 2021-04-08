Infield Camping Returns to Texas Motor Speedway Next Month

Infield camping is returning to Texas Motor Speedway for upcoming INDYCAR and NASCAR races.

Next month TMS will host the Genesys 300 on May 1 and the XPEL 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES on May 2. On June 13, the track will host the NASCAR All-Star Race.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome our great race fans back to the Geico Infield Campground for two amazing weekends of the best auto racing in the world during our 25th Season of Speed," said Texas Motor Speedway President and general manager Eddie Gossage. "Infield camping at Texas Motor Speedway is an experience unto itself so we've missed the race fans being in the infield as much as they've missed being here."

The following safety protocols will be implemented for the safety and security of Texas Motor Speedway patrons:

RV/Camper searches will be required for all Geico Infield Campground campers. Inspections will be held in the Express parking lot just outside the south tunnel.

NASCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue to operate within a "bubble" on the west side of the infield for the safety of all teams and industry members. Geico Infield Campground campers and fans must remain on the east side of Allison Avenue for the duration of the event weekends.

Due to the infield shower/restroom buildings as well as the Barr Tunnel (underground tunnel to/from the grandstands) being located on the west side of the infield, access will not be allowed for the May and June event weekends.

Tickets are available for both events.